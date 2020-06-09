Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Travelers Companies worth $189,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 207,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 617.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 754.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.85. The stock had a trading volume of 377,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

