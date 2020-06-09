Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $125.65. 33,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

