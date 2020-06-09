Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TT. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $98.99 on Friday. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,524,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

