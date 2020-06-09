Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOL. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE:TOL opened at $36.33 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $62,991,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after purchasing an additional 156,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

