Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLYS. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 million, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.69. Tilly’s has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked bought 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Tilly’s by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

