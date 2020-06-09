TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.93.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $348.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.11.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 30,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 94.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 820,614 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,831,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,016,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 313,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

