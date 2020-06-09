Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.83. 875,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,549. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

