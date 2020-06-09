Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ analysis:

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.52.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

