TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Critical Analysis

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TechTarget and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00 Repay 0 0 8 0 3.00

TechTarget currently has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Repay has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.70%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than TechTarget.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 11.49% 9.34% 6.41% Repay N/A -8.95% -5.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $133.96 million 5.84 $16.88 million $0.62 45.87 Repay $104.60 million 9.22 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Summary

TechTarget beats Repay on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

