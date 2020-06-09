TechPrecision (TPCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. TechPrecision has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Mcgowan purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. 20.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.