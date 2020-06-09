TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $32,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,112,000 after buying an additional 720,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,006,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,611,000 after buying an additional 490,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

TEL stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. 4,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,990. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

