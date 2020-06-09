Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 45,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $74,870.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,653 shares in the company, valued at $189,670.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 717,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,585 shares during the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

