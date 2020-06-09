Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lessened by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,619 shares of company stock worth $15,917,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.