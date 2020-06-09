TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Take Two’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefited from heightened user engagement levels attributed to coronavirus-led lockdown. Revenues grew steadily on sturdy demand for NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile games, WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K20. Moreover, stellar growth in digitally-delivered net bookings aided revenue growth. However, intensifying competition from the likes of EA and Activision is compelling the company to spend more on software development and advertising. This is keeping margins under pressure. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.25.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $149.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after buying an additional 1,366,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $141,296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 693,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

