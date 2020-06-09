Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 908,961 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $173,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

TSM stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $55.28. 57,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,628,373. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

