Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TLRD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE TLRD opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.75. Tailored Brands has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Tailored Brands’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 990,217 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 414,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

