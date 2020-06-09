T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.17. 106,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,292. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

