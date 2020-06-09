Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SWCH stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 294.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

In related news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,317,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,789 shares of company stock worth $7,977,667. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

