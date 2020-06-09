Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

CROX opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

