SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

THO stock opened at $111.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 2.60. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Thor Industries by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,954 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,863,000 after acquiring an additional 918,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 576,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,689,000 after acquiring an additional 405,229 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

