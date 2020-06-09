SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

VVV stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

