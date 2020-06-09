SunTrust Banks Comments on Repay Holdings Corporation’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Repay in a report issued on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Repay’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Repay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Repay by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 568,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

