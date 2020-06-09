Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 412,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Stryker worth $159,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 308,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 59,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,009. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,319 shares of company stock worth $3,857,831 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

