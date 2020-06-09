Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.47. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.