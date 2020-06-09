Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tailored Brands Call Options (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,755 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 2,377 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRD. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRD traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 245,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,553. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The business had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

