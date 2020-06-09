Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stingray Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

RAY.A opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.52. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.42.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

