Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stingray Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.52.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

