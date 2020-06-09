State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 14,831.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.