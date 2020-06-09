State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $15,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

