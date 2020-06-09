Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded Standard Chartered from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $5.76 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

