SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.75 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

