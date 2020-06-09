SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.