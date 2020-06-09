SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,019 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7,578.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 269,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. 1,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

