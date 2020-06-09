Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. 1,101,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,014. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

