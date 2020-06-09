Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Share Price

News coverage about LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. LPL Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LPLA opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

