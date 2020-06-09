Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price

Headlines about Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Emergent Biosolutions earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Emergent Biosolutions’ ranking:

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,785 shares of company stock worth $14,322,937. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.