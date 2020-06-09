Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

SNN stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.58. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

