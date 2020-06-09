Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) & National Presto Industries (NASDAQ:NPK) Head to Head Comparison

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and National Presto Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $638.28 million 1.33 $18.41 million $0.83 18.53 National Presto Industries $308.51 million 2.12 $42.22 million N/A N/A

National Presto Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 2.38% 6.30% 3.56% National Presto Industries 14.34% 12.25% 10.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands and National Presto Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.54%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Smith & Wesson Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

