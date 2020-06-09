Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) vs. TranSwitch (NASDAQ:TXCCQ) Critical Analysis

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global -0.18% 10.07% 3.72% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Smart Global and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Global presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Smart Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Global is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Smart Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Smart Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Global and TranSwitch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $1.21 billion 0.57 $51.33 million $2.56 11.29 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smart Global has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Risk and Volatility

Smart Global has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -4.28, meaning that its share price is 528% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smart Global beats TranSwitch on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

