Slack (NYSE:WORK) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion and a PE ratio of -22.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 39,664 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,043,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,747.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,896,498 shares of company stock valued at $49,234,908 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

