Siyata Mobile (SIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of CVE:SIM opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

