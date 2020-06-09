Siyata Mobile (SIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.
Shares of CVE:SIM opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.
