Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.63.
NYSE:SPG opened at $95.50 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
