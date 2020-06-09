Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NYSE:SPG opened at $95.50 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

