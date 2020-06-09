SEVERN TRENT PL/S’s (STRNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $29.51 on Friday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

