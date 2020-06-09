Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.47.

NYSE SRE opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 161.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 344.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 453,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,204,000 after purchasing an additional 351,221 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 353,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,711,000 after purchasing an additional 619,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

