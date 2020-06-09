Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $678.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 525,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 60,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

