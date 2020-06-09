Seaport Global Securities Comments on Kennametal Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $218,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $451,080 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 484,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,930 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

