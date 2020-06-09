Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is expected to benefit from robust demand for 16-terabyte products, as production to higher volumes improves. Increasing traction for mass storage solutions across edge and enterprise markets is a tailwind. Moreover, rapid adoption of nearline solutions is likely to boost the top line. Higher HDD demand of mass capacity storage products from hyperscalers, driven by data growth at the edge and in the cloud, is a positive. Further, the company provided encouraging guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from its peers in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion in the near term. Further, the coronavirus outbreak is exerting pressure on Legacy market revenues.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.17.

STX opened at $55.63 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,844 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

