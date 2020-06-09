Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

SAIC opened at $87.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

