Saputo (TSE:SAP) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.25.

TSE:SAP opened at C$33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.29.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

