SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:SD opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 195.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

